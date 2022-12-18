World

Tanker truck explosion kills 19 in Afghanistan | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






At least 19 people died after a fire broke out in a tanker truck carrying gasoline on its way through the Salang tunnel in Afghanistan’s Parouan province, police department representative Kamran Zaid said Sunday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bomb attack leaves at least seven dead in Afghanistan

The pass is the main route through the mountains in the north of the country, connecting the capital Kabul with Parwan province and into Pakistan, thanks in part to this 2.5-kilometre-long Soviet-era tunnel. .

The explosion occurred around 8:30 p.m. this Saturday as a result of the explosion of a tanker truck carrying gasoline that was circulating through the tunnel, according to official sources.

WATCH: #BNNAfghanistan reports

On Saturday evening, an oil tanker caught fire and exploded in the Salang Tunnel in northern Afghanistan, killing over a dozen people and injuring more than 37 others.

The casualties are expected to arise. pic.twitter.com/KrAv0SRnMT

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal)
December 18, 2022

The blast killed at least 19 people, including women and children, Parwan province spokesman Said Himatullah Shamim said. There were still survivors trapped under the rubble and the death toll could rise, he added.

He explained that given the harshness of the fire and the physical changes and deformities related to the heat, some of the victims recovered from the tunnel cannot be identified with certainty.

National media reported that the fire was caused by technical problems inside the truck, which broke out when it overturned inside the tunnel.

Afghanistan — Taliban say that 9 people were killed and more than 30 people were injured in the incident last night in the Salang tunnel where an oil tanker caught fire.

The tunnel seems extensively damaged in this incident. pic.twitter.com/Gu86DzI5EC

— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada)
December 18, 2022

Hamidullah Misbah, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works, said the fire was extinguished around 8:00 a.m. Sunday as crews were sent to the area from Baghlan and Parwan provinces to clear debris from the tunnel.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Shooting leaves two teenagers dead in Atlanta, USA | News

2 hours ago

Ukrainian bombing in Belgorod, Russia, leaves one dead | News

3 hours ago

Britain sent Ukraine a new batch of high-precision Brimstone-2 missiles

5 hours ago

The Moldovan Parliament called the suspension of broadcasting channels an order from outside

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.