Tanker truck explosion kills 19 in Afghanistan | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At least 19 people died after a fire broke out in a tanker truck carrying gasoline on its way through the Salang tunnel in Afghanistan’s Parouan province, police department representative Kamran Zaid said Sunday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bomb attack leaves at least seven dead in Afghanistan

The pass is the main route through the mountains in the north of the country, connecting the capital Kabul with Parwan province and into Pakistan, thanks in part to this 2.5-kilometre-long Soviet-era tunnel. .

The explosion occurred around 8:30 p.m. this Saturday as a result of the explosion of a tanker truck carrying gasoline that was circulating through the tunnel, according to official sources.

WATCH: #BNNAfghanistan reports

On Saturday evening, an oil tanker caught fire and exploded in the Salang Tunnel in northern Afghanistan, killing over a dozen people and injuring more than 37 others.

The casualties are expected to arise. pic.twitter.com/KrAv0SRnMT

— Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal)

December 18, 2022

The blast killed at least 19 people, including women and children, Parwan province spokesman Said Himatullah Shamim said. There were still survivors trapped under the rubble and the death toll could rise, he added.

He explained that given the harshness of the fire and the physical changes and deformities related to the heat, some of the victims recovered from the tunnel cannot be identified with certainty.

National media reported that the fire was caused by technical problems inside the truck, which broke out when it overturned inside the tunnel.

Afghanistan — Taliban say that 9 people were killed and more than 30 people were injured in the incident last night in the Salang tunnel where an oil tanker caught fire.

The tunnel seems extensively damaged in this incident. pic.twitter.com/Gu86DzI5EC

— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada)

December 18, 2022

Hamidullah Misbah, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Works, said the fire was extinguished around 8:00 a.m. Sunday as crews were sent to the area from Baghlan and Parwan provinces to clear debris from the tunnel.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report