Shooting leaves two teenagers dead in Atlanta, USA | News

A shooting recorded at the Continental Colony Parkway apartment complex near the Greenbrier Mall shopping center in the southwest of Atlanta, in the center of the United States (USA), left two teenagers dead and three others injured, reported the early morning of this Sunday local police.

A dispute on social media between two groups of students ultimately led to the shooting, although many details remain to be clarified, Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

According to reports, three teenage and pre-teen victims were taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived. Those victims included an 11-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy.

2 teenagers were killed in the Atlanta shooting

One of the two groups that participated in the dispute that they had on social networks showed up at the apartment complex to do damage. Investigators indicated that both sides were armed with pistols and fired at each other inside the building.

The shooting started inside an apartment and then continued outside, police said. Several people fired their weapons, resulting in the death of two teenagers and several wounded children.

Police said at least two of the victims attend Atlanta Public Schools.

Homicide and Aggravated Assault units are currently on the scene conducting a full investigation.





