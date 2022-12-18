Ukrainian bombing in Belgorod, Russia, leaves one dead | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



One person died and eight were injured this Sunday in Ukrainian shelling against the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, the region’s governor Viacheslav Gladkov said.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Russia assesses course of operation in Ukraine

According to the governor, the attacks targeted Belgorod, the regional capital, located mainly on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River, some 40 kilometers north of the border with Ukraine, as well as a nearby district.

The anti-aircraft defense system has been activated this Sunday in the Russian city of Belgorod and the homonymous province after an attack by Ukraine.

⚠️ A shell attack in Belgorod leaves several dead and wounded

The governor of the Russian province of #BelgorodViacheslav Gladkov, reported at least one dead and five injured by projectiles falling in this border territory with Ukraine.@SputnikMundo pic.twitter.com/YiSaPU2y4x

— Guarapelá22 #FreeAlexSaab (@Guarapelá22)

December 18, 2022

One of the wounded is a man whose back was cut by shrapnel and another is a woman who suffered facial injuries, according to Gladkov.

The governor indicated in his Telegram account that more than a dozen residential buildings and several cars were damaged throughout the city.

Gladkov recently announced the construction of defensive fortifications near the border, without specifying their exact length or location, and the formation of self-defense units in preparation for a possible Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report