MOSCOW, December 18 – RIA Novosti. Britain sent a batch of Brimstone-2 precision-guided missiles to Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense said in its Britain sent a batch of Brimstone-2 precision-guided missiles to Ukraine, the British Ministry of Defense said in its social networks

“As part of its aid package, the UK has provided the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Brimstone-2 precision-guided missiles. This assistance has played a critical role in containing Russia’s advance,” the agency said.

December 15, 17:40 Britain admitted that ammunition stocks in the West were not enough

It is known that Brimstone-2 missiles are laser-guided, and their launch range is twice that of the previous series.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered an audit of military aid to Ukraine, with media reports saying that British officials fear Sunak is close to taking a “cautious stance” on support for the Zelenskiy regime.

Against the background of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, which began on February 24, Western countries continue to pump weapons into Ukraine and help with intelligence. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target.