The Moldovan Parliament called the suspension of broadcasting channels an order from outside

CHISINAU, December 18 – RIA Novosti. The decision to suspend the broadcasting of six Russian-language channels in Moldova was the result of an order from outside, said Bogdan Tsyrdea, a member of parliament from the Socialist Party.

On Friday, the Moldovan authorities suspended the license of the opposition and leading Russian-language TV channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei TV, which allegedly cover information about events in the country and Ukraine in bad faith, which leads to the risk of disinformation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow views Chisinau’s decision as an act of political censorship. The Russian Foreign Ministry added that such actions are an outrage against the principle of media pluralism and a gross violation of the right to freedom of access to information, and Moscow also qualifies this as “a cynical infringement of the rights of national minorities.”

“I am simply convinced that this is a political decision and this is a political order that comes from outside, this decision was made immediately, immediately after the visit of Maia Sandu to the United States and after her meeting with one well-known ambassador in Moldova. Therefore, you need to understand that not a single a serious international organization – neither PACE, nor the EU, and even more so the embassies – will not speak out in support of these TV channels,” Târdea said in a commentary for the Primul in Moldova TV channel.

According to him, non-governmental organizations in the field of media welcomed this decision of the authorities. The deputy is sure that the authorities are counting on the final liquidation of the opposition channels in three or four months by ruining them. Instead, Russian-language content will appear on pro-government channels that “will prepare Moldova for NATO integration, for EU integration, and so on.”

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Justice of Moldova, Sergei Litvinenko, said that the country’s government had developed a draft law “Magnitsky-Moldova Law”, which provides for the imposition of sanctions against individuals and legal entities, as well as against the media. According to the project, the Council of Television and Radio of Moldova will be able to revoke licenses from companies owned by or associated with persons affected by the sanctions. Also, the council will be able to revoke the license if the TV channel promotes the image of those included in the list of sanctions.