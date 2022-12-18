The Socialist Party of Moldova held an anti-government rally in the west of the country

CHISINAU, December 18 – RIA Novosti. The Party of Socialists of Moldova on Sunday held an anti-government rally in the city of Ungheni in the west of the republic, expressing dissatisfaction with inflation and pressure from the authorities, the press service of the political force reported.

As indicated in the party, deputies, activists and supporters of the socialists, as well as hundreds of residents of nearby areas, took part in the protest against the policy of the current government.

“The protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the deteriorating situation in the country in all areas – economic, social, political, the continuous rise in prices for products and services, the pressure of the central government on the local <…> and the intention to reform local public administration, which will lead to the disappearance of villages,” the party said in a message posted on its Telegram channel.

People are also reported to have expressed outrage over the decision of the emergency commission to suspend the broadcasting licenses of 6 opposition TV channels.

In the spring, opposition protests began in Moldova against rising prices and the economic crisis. The demonstrators are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with the crisis, point to record inflation over the past 20 years. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.

On Friday, the Moldovan authorities suspended the license of the opposition and leading Russian-language TV channels Primul in Moldova, RTR Moldova, Accent TV, NTV Moldova, TV6, Orhei TV, which allegedly cover information about events in the country and Ukraine in bad faith, which leads to the risk of disinformation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow views Chisinau’s decision as an act of political censorship.