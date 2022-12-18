World
Kadyrov published an appeal in Chinese
MOSCOW, December 18 – RIA Novosti. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, addressed in social networks in three languages to Muslims around the world with an appeal to unite in the fight against NATO.
Using text in Chinese, as well as sharing a video in English and Arabic, Kadyrov said that Western countries threaten the world not only with weapons, but also with the destruction of traditional values. According to the Chechen leader, over the past 100 years, the United States and Europe have orchestrated dozens of wars, military coups and invasions around the world that have killed millions of civilians.
“They want to turn us into animals that are easy to manipulate. This will not happen! We call on the entire Islamic world, all sane people to unite against our common enemy!” – says the text of Kadyrov’s appeal.
The head of Chechnya also noted the role of Russia in the fight against Western expansion.
“The North Atlantic Alliance threatens the existence of the whole world. But Russia, contrary to all the predictions of the West, has challenged this evil and is confidently moving towards victory. Do not let NATO dictate to you, otherwise they will soon come to trample your homeland! Stand on one side with your brothers!” Kadyrov urged.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, as the head of state stated, it is planned to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in the DPR and LPR.
