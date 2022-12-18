Death toll from tank truck fire in Afghanistan rises to 19

The Salang Tunnel is located at an altitude of over 3.2 thousand meters above sea level, in the region of the pass of the same name in the Hindu Kush mountains. The length of the tunnel, together with the exit galleries, is 3.6 kilometers, the width of the carriageway is 6 meters. The structure was built in 1958-1964 by Soviet specialists, mainly by Moscow metro builders. The only road connecting Kabul with the northern provinces of Afghanistan passes through the tunnel. During the years of the civil war between the Northern Alliance and the Taliban (the Taliban movement *), the tunnel was blown up, and in 2002, after the unification of the country, it was reopened.