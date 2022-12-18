World
Death toll from tank truck fire in Afghanistan rises to 19
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
KABUL, December 18 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from a tanker truck fire in a high-mountain tunnel at the Salang Pass in Afghanistan’s Parwan province has risen to 19, Kamran Zayed, a spokesman for the provincial police department, said.
According to him, the fire spread from a fuel truck to two trucks carrying coal, which led to the fire of 12 vehicles.
Earlier it was reported about 10 dead and more than 20 injured. The tank truck was going from Baghlan to Kabul and caught fire inside the tunnel.
The Salang Tunnel is located at an altitude of over 3.2 thousand meters above sea level, in the region of the pass of the same name in the Hindu Kush mountains. The length of the tunnel, together with the exit galleries, is 3.6 kilometers, the width of the carriageway is 6 meters. The structure was built in 1958-1964 by Soviet specialists, mainly by Moscow metro builders. The only road connecting Kabul with the northern provinces of Afghanistan passes through the tunnel. During the years of the civil war between the Northern Alliance and the Taliban (the Taliban movement *), the tunnel was blown up, and in 2002, after the unification of the country, it was reopened.
* The movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
December 6, 13:14
Explosion at stock exchange in Afghanistan
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report