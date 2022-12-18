They denounce that 835 Palestinians are still detained in Israeli jails | News

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) denounced this Friday that at least 835 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israeli jails under the so-called administrative detention, without proven charges or crimes.

Through a statement, the entity stated that until last November most of the detainees were in the Ofer prison, located to the west of the city of Ramallah, and the Nagan prison, in southern Israel.

The non-governmental organization also denounced that several minors were among the detainees, and that it is not uncommon for children to end up in Zionist prisons under administrative measure.

Israeli forces have detained 815 Palestinian children since the start of 2022, specialist in prisoner affairs Abdul Naser Farwaneh said.

According to Farwaneh, most of the detained children were interrogated and spent short periods inside Israeli jails before being released. pic.twitter.com/IQIf5HEaD5

— Palestinian Return Center (@prclondon)

December 15, 2022

This regulation is used by the Israeli State to imprison Palestinians for terms that can be renewable (the same as three or six months) without evidence against them, or crimes committed, without the defendant’s lawyer being able to see the case files and No judgment.

There have been many complaints against this regime of imprisonment. Recently, the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories (B’Tselem) rejected this conduct and questioned the authority given to the Zionist regional military commander to imprison without trial or charge.

Even the State Department of the United States (USA), an ally of Israel, has revealed in reports that administrative detainees have no way to refute the alleged accusations against them or collect material that proves their innocence to present before courts.

As part of their claim, the Palestinian prisoners resort to hunger strikes and boycotts to try to force their fair release, as well as make visible their rejection of the illegal administrative prison practiced by Tel Aviv.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

