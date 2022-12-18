Death toll from Malaysia landslide rises to 21 | News

Report This Content

A landslide occurred in the early hours of Friday morning near the city of Batang Kali, in southern Malaysia, killing at least 21 people, official sources reported.

Landslide leaves at least 19 dead in Malaysia

The epicenter of the disaster was located in a camping site and after the first interventions of the specialized forces, the search and rescue operation of 12 victims continues, said the deputy prime minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Saya hadir bagi mendengar taklimat dari agensi dan pasukan penyelamat yang terlibat dalam operasi mencari dan menyelamat mangsa-mangsa tanah runtuh di Gohtong Jaya. pic.twitter.com/PbbXBNGVRQ

—Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim)

December 16, 2022

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims who died in this tragedy. We pray that the remaining victims are rescued safely,” the official told local media journalists.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, echoed on his Twitter account the efforts to organize the rescue by various agencies and security teams.

According to reports from the National Disaster Management Agency of Malaysia (NADMA), the person in charge of the camping area registered the entry of 94 people, of whom 61 have been rescued.

In his capacity as president of the Federal Committee on Natural Catastrophes, Zahid clarified that he will closely follow the evolution of the situation at the disaster site.

Zahid promised that the search, rescue and rescue operation will continue and that the forces involved are doing their best to find the missing. “Various technologies and machinery are being used, as well as K9 sniffer dogs,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



