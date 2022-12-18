Coal consumption expected to reach record high in 2022 | News

Report This Content

With an excess of 8,000 million tons, global coal consumption in 2022 will grow 1.2 percent compared to 2021, reaching its all-time record, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported this Friday.

“World demand for coal will increase only marginally in 2022, but enough to reach an all-time high in the midst of the energy crisis,” declared the IEA, which estimates that world coal consumption “will remain at similar levels in the coming years if Efforts to accelerate the transition to clean energy are not being intensified”.

The previous record was established in 2013, the IEA said, after also assuring that coal will continue to be, by far, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions in the world energy system.

“Rising natural gas prices amid the global energy crisis have increased reliance on coal for electricity, but slowing economic growth has simultaneously reduced electricity demand and industrial production, and electricity generation. Electricity from renewable energy has reached a new record”, pointed out the IEA note.

The IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security, Keisuke Sadamori, stressed that “the world is about to reach a peak in the use of fossil fuels, and coal will be the first to decline, but we are not there yet. ”.

“Demand for coal is stubborn and is likely to reach an all-time high this year, pushing up global emissions. At the same time, there are many signs that the current crisis is accelerating the deployment of renewable energy, energy efficiency and heat pumps, which will moderate demand for coal in the coming years. Government policies will be key to ensure a safe and sustainable path,” Sadamori said.

China, India and Indonesia, the largest coal producers, are expected to achieve record extraction in 2022, according to IEA data. Meanwhile, the IEA forecasts that coal consumption will remain almost flat until 2025.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



