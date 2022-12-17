Report more than 15 million patients with influenza in the US | News

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported this Friday the existence of more than 15 million cases, 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths from influenza so far this week. season.

In a joint report of all the CDC representations throughout the North American country, it is revealed that seasonal influenza continues to increase in most states.

They excel with a very high level of infestation Washington, Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, Tennessee. Oklahoma, Texas, North Dakota, California, Massachusetts and others also reached worrying numbers.

According to the report, Michigan, Delaware and Hawaii exhibit moderate levels, while New Hampshire, the Virgin Islands, Alaska and the Mariana Islands are among those with the lowest impact.

Data from the CDC indicate that in the week ending on December 10, more than 23,500 patients were admitted to various care centers.

It was mentioned that there have been nine child deaths associated with the virus in the current week, thus increasing the number of pediatric deaths to 30 percent so far.

Despite this, statistics indicate that in the last seven days, the most widespread type of virus has been type A influenza.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



