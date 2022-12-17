Alert to the loss of 10 percent of biodiversity | News

A scientific investigation published this Friday in the journal Science Advances predicted the possible cascading extinction of biodiversity by 10 percent by the year 2050.

CMIO.org in sequence:

According to the publication, the loss of plants and animals is inevitable, and in 2100 it could reach 27 percent due to the use of land for crops and livestock, and due to climate change.

The magazine explained that cascading extinction is when a species is lost directly due to a disturbance, primary extinction, breaking the biological chain when the predator of the first is left without food, so it will also die.

The study takes into account the secondary effect on biodiversity, valuing the effect of species extinction on local food webs beyond the direct effects.

In the plant kingdom, pollinating insects run the risk of being lost due to the increase in temperature, which would break the chain of dependence between species.

The magazine mentioned that Flinders University (Australia) “presents a grim prediction of the future of global diversity, confirming beyond a doubt that the world is immersed in its sixth mass extinction event.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



