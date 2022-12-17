World

Alert to the loss of 10 percent of biodiversity | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






A scientific investigation published this Friday in the journal Science Advances predicted the possible cascading extinction of biodiversity by 10 percent by the year 2050.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Unesco analyzes biodiversity in 25 marine protected areas

According to the publication, the loss of plants and animals is inevitable, and in 2100 it could reach 27 percent due to the use of land for crops and livestock, and due to climate change.

The magazine explained that cascading extinction is when a species is lost directly due to a disturbance, primary extinction, breaking the biological chain when the predator of the first is left without food, so it will also die.

The study takes into account the secondary effect on biodiversity, valuing the effect of species extinction on local food webs beyond the direct effects.

In the plant kingdom, pollinating insects run the risk of being lost due to the increase in temperature, which would break the chain of dependence between species.

The magazine mentioned that Flinders University (Australia) “presents a grim prediction of the future of global diversity, confirming beyond a doubt that the world is immersed in its sixth mass extinction event.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 21 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

UN warns of dehumanized treatment of migrants | News

2 hours ago

Twenty countries in Africa have been affected by the rains | News

3 hours ago

Tunisians go to the polls to elect a new parliament | News

4 hours ago

Russia claims that EU sanctions aggravate the union itself | News

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.