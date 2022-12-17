UN warns of dehumanized treatment of migrants | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Organization (UN) warned this Friday about the dehumanized treatment received by migrant workers and requested the implementation of procedures that guarantee their rights.

On the eve of December 18, when International Migrants Day is commemorated, the world‘s highest body published a work entitled We wanted workers, but human beings arrived, in which it specifically refers to the schemes of operations in the Asia-Pacific region. Peaceful.

The report details the migratory flow of people who move through temporary labor migration programs that offer economic gains for the nations of destination and development interests for those of origin.

Alert about hiring that imposes clauses that violate human rights, being forced to live in overcrowded spaces, without the necessary means and without health care.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said: “They should not be expected to give up their rights in exchange for being able to migrate for work, crucial as it is for them and their families, and for the economies of their countries of origin and destination.

In this context, UN experts addressed the disappearances of migrants on the route. According to statistics provided by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), since 2014 more than 35,000 migrants have disappeared or died.

