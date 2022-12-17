Twenty countries in Africa have been affected by the rains | News

World

Twenty countries in Africa have been affected by the rains

The United Nations (UN) Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported this Friday that around 8.2 million people in 20 countries in West and Central Africa have been affected by flooding caused by heavy rains.

“The floods continue and are taking a significant toll on human lives, property, farmland and livestock,” the note issued by the United Nations Office pointed out.

Reports confirm that more than 1,400 people have died as a result of the rainfall while 2.9 million people have been displaced and more than 513,000 houses have been destroyed.

According to OCHA, various territories in Central Africa are also facing high levels of food insecurity, drought, malnutrition, instability and violence.

On November 30, OCHA declared that “after 20 years, forced displacement shows no signs of slowing down. More than one percent of the world‘s population, or 103 million people, are displaced.

“About two thirds of refugees and asylum seekers come from countries with food crises, and almost a quarter of all refugees are hosted in least developed countries. Disasters and extreme weather events, such as floods and droughts, are responsible for the majority of forced displacement around the world.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

