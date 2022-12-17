Tunisians go to the polls to elect a new parliament | News

The polls opened this Saturday in Tunis to elect a new parliament, while the moderate Islamist Ennahda party and other opposition organizations have boycotted the elections.

Tunisians reject economic situation and electoral reform

This is the first vote since President Kais Saied suspended the opposition-controlled parliament in July 2021 and then dissolved it.

The Tunisian opposition has criticized Saied’s moves as a “coup”, but the president said they were necessary to fight what he describes as a “corrupt” political elite.

#Tunisia: the number of voters who cast their ballots in the parliamentary elections stood at 270,032 until Saturday 10:00 am, the president of @ISIETN said at a press briefing, considering the turnout in the first two hours of voting “positive.” #TAP_On pic.twitter.com/IYW0eot7YU

— TAP news agency (@TapNewsAgency)

December 17, 2022

Farouk Bouasker, president of the highest electoral authority (ISIE), praised what he called the positive and respectable number of voters who turned out in the first two hours of voting on Saturday.

Bouasker said that in the first two hours of voting, 270,032 voters were counted out of the 9.3 million registered voters. Voting will take place from 08:00 to 18:00 (0700 GMT-1700 GMT).

With the main parties absent, a total of 1,058 candidates – only 120 of them women – are running for 161 seats.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



