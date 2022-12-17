Russia claims that EU sanctions aggravate the union itself | News

Report This Content

The ninth package of sanctions of the European Union (EU) against Russia will aggravate the socio-economic problems in the union itself, reported the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Eurasian country, María Zajárova.

“Due to ill-conceived measures by Brussels, EU citizens have already faced unprecedented energy shortages and sanctions inflation, and a real threat of de-industrialisation looms over the EU economy,” he said.

The current decision further infringes the right of EU residents to access information,” Zajárova said, referring to the ban on the transmission of four more Russian media outlets in the European bloc.

�� #Zakharova on the new EU sanctions package: EU leaders are unable to break out of the vicious circle of restrictions and recognize the futility of all anti-Russian sanctions and pressure policies on Russia.

Know more �� pic.twitter.com/SIFtvOyRDu

– Foreign Ministry of Russia ���� (@mae_rusia)

December 17, 2022

“On December 16, as part of the sanctions assault unleashed against Russia, the EU Council adopted another ‘package’ of illegitimate unilateral restrictive measures against our country. This decision does not introduce anything fundamentally new in relations with the EU,” he claimed.

“EU leaders are unable to break out of the vicious circle of restrictions and recognize the futility of all anti-Russian sanctions and pressure policies on Russia,” Zakharova said in a statement.

In Zajárova’s opinion, the restrictive measures also caused and are causing “significant damage to developing states in Africa, Asia and Latin America, which cannot compete with Western countries for resources.”





