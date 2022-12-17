World

The Poles figured out who benefits from the conflict in Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 17 – RIA Novosti. Users of the Polish newspaper Interia have criticized the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that Russia is allegedly planning a protracted conflict in Ukraine.
Portal users considered that it was the alliance that was preparing Europe for a long conflict, which is beneficial for NATO, the United States and Western arms manufacturers.
09:43

In Ukraine, a petition to abolish the punishment of the military gained the required number of votes

“It’s not Putin, but you are preparing Europe for a long war! Where are the peace talks? Nobody talks about them anymore!” Polak complained.

“In short: we fight to the last Ukrainian, and then the Americans will let the Poles go to waste,” writes Piada.
“This war is beneficial to arms manufacturers and political elites who make money from it. It is they who will decide its end,” laments MOHER.

“Like any war, it will end peacefully. NATO is to blame for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Russians and Ukrainians. The alliance provoked this war in the interests of the United States,” the user commented.

“After the 2014 coup, the West accelerated the cultivation of nationalism, fascism, militarism and the rampant Russophobia of the Kyiv junta, hiding behind peace agreements and hypocritical assurances, while pumping our neighbor with weapons. The consequences were not long in coming,” Justyna noted.
“This war will end like all the others. The US and NATO will declare “victory” and flee the battlefield,” 20 kT demokracji mocked.
A special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”

The US and its NATO allies continue to send weapons to Kyiv. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the supply of Western military equipment only prolongs the conflict, and transport with foreign weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

02:06

Media: Sunak decided to audit military assistance to Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

New EU sanctions will lead to a new round of the crisis, Kosachev said

25 mins ago

The Foreign Ministry called the consequences of the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions for the EU

48 mins ago

The expert called the new EU sanctions a formalization of existing restrictions

1 hour ago

The Germans reminded Scholz that he “does not solve anything” in the Ukrainian crisis

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.