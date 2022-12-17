New EU sanctions will lead to a new round of the crisis, Kosachev said

MOSCOW, December 17 – RIA Novosti. The ninth package of EU sanctions will provoke a new round of the global financial crisis, said Konstantin Kosachev, Vice Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

“The goal of this package is published on the website of the EU Council:” to deal a serious blow to the Russian economy. “However, in reality, this will only provoke a new round of the global financial crisis, increase inflation and market uncertainty, since export control regulations affect a large number of business entities from different countries “, – he wrote in his Telegram channel.

08:00 One step forward, two steps back: the EU sanctions regime is leaking

Kosachev noted that the new anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union, in addition to restrictions on individuals and legal entities, parliamentarians, banks and domestic media, also provide for new export control standards. The EU introduces control and limits the international circulation of goods and technologies from Russia that can be dual-use goods, the list of technologies related to aviation and space industry has been expanded. In addition, a ban has been introduced on foreign investment in the Russian energy and mining sectors.

“By its legal nature , this EU sanctions regime is extraterritorial and is addressed primarily to entities from third countries. Once again, the EU has violated its obligations under the WTO,” the senator said.

Kosachev called the European Union one of the most inconsistent and unscrupulous WTO members. According to him, in some cases the EU uses extraterritorial sanctions tools to please its political ambitions, while in others it categorically condemns such a practice.

“The consequences of the application of the EU’s extraterritorial measures will be the aggravation of the global financial crisis, inflation, impoverishment of developing countries. Brussels should bear responsibility for this,” he said.

According to the vice-speaker, if the energy of those who compiled “this insane 692-page document” had been directed in due time to fixing Ukraine’s non-compliance with the Minsk agreements and imposing sanctions against Kyiv for this, then the world would have been “much less tragic and much more safer.”

Earlier, the EU introduced a new package of sanctions, which includes 190 persons involved, including 141 people and 49 organizations, including politicians, deputies, representatives of law enforcement agencies, judges, media people, banks, TV channels, political parties, government agencies.