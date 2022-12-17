The Foreign Ministry called the consequences of the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions for the EU

MOSCOW, December 17 – RIA Novosti. The new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation will have the same effect as all the previous ones – exacerbation of socio-economic problems in the European Union itself, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

According to her, the decision on new sanctions does not introduce anything fundamentally new in relations with the European Union.

“The EU leaders are unable to get out of the vicious circle of restrictions and recognize the futility of all anti-Russian sanctions and the policy of pressure on Russia. The current “package” will have the same effect as all the previous ones – aggravation of socio-economic problems in the European Union itself,” the statement says. Zakharova.

She noted that due to the ill-conceived steps of Brussels, EU citizens have already faced energy shortages and unprecedented “sanction inflation”, and a real threat of de-industrialization looms over the EU economy. “The painful consequences of the anti-Russian policy for the EU will grow, including not without the “assistance” of the United States, which acts as the main beneficiary of the security crisis on the European continent and the rupture of trade and economic ties between the European Union and Russia,” Zakharova added.

“The European Union’s obsession with anti-Russian sanctions” has caused and is causing significant damage to developing states in Africa, Asia, Latin America, which cannot compete with Western countries in the struggle for resources, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Earlier, the EU introduced a new package of sanctions, which includes 190 persons involved, including 141 people and 49 organizations, including politicians, deputies, representatives of law enforcement agencies, judges, media people, banks, TV channels, political parties, government agencies.