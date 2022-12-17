The expert called the new EU sanctions a formalization of existing restrictions

MOSCOW, December 17 – RIA Novosti. The new package of EU sanctions against Russia in most cases represents an official formalization of already existing commercial restrictions, says Tatyana Romanova, Associate Professor at the Department of European Studies at St Petersburg University.

Earlier, the EU introduced a new package of sanctions, which includes 190 persons involved, including 141 people and 49 organizations, including politicians, deputies, representatives of law enforcement agencies, judges, media people, banks, TV channels, political parties, government agencies.

“In most cases, this is a formalization of what commercial players have already done. If we are talking, for example, about the supply of some goods, then in most cases Western representatives have stopped doing it preventively. Now the EU has formalized all this,” she said. Romanova in a commentary to RIA Novosti.

According to her, if these same restrictions were unofficial, it would be easier to remove them. “When they are formalized, it will be much more difficult to win back,” she explained.

The latest package of sanctions is probably weaker than expected in the EU, including the countries most hardened against Russia, the expert noted.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine, which led to higher prices for electricity, fuel and food in Europe and the United States. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that Russia will solve all the problems that the West creates for it.