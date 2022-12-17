World

The Germans reminded Scholz that he “does not solve anything” in the Ukrainian crisis

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 17 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt reproached Scholz with complacency because of his words about dialogue with Russia, which is possible “in the long term” after the end of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.
Many commentators noted that due to the actions of the German authorities, Russia’s trust in Germany was undermined.
Yesterday, 09:54

“The EU is burying itself”: Germany expects the worst from new sanctions against Russia

“Just great, our great Olaf Double Strike Scholz sees himself as apparently Karl the Bold or something,” Werner S quipped.
“Putin will be very grateful and will trust Scholz and will definitely wait for his proposals. Especially after Merkel screwed up with him because of the Minsk agreements, which she recently happily admitted,” said Michael S.
“Does Putin even know who Scholz is?” Andreas chuckled.
“Where was Scholz since 2014 to fulfill the Minsk agreements? Oh, I didn’t think, he already forgot about it,” wrote Henry G.
Yesterday, 07:10

“It would be better if they threw money out the window”: Scholz’s words about Ukraine were ridiculed on the Web

“Mr. Scholz, you don’t solve anything at all in this conflict. This is a matter for the USA and Russia. Unfortunately, the size is too small…” US said.
Earlier, the Kremlin noted that Russia agrees with statements from the United States on Ukraine that a just and long-term peace should be the result of resolving the situation, but at the same time, Moscow does not yet see prospects for negotiations on a settlement.
December 15, 20:11Special military operation in Ukraine

The United States wants to increase the number of military AFU trained in Germany, media write

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 23 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The expert called the new EU sanctions a formalization of existing restrictions

6 mins ago

First LNG terminal opened in Germany

39 mins ago

Sunak abandons Truss energy plan

57 mins ago

Bismarck’s descendants criticized Burbock

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.