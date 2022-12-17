MOSCOW, December 17 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt reproached Scholz with complacency because of his words about dialogue with Russia, which is possible “in the long term” after the end of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Many commentators noted that due to the actions of the German authorities, Russia’s trust in Germany was undermined.

“Just great, our great Olaf Double Strike Scholz sees himself as apparently Karl the Bold or something,” Werner S quipped.

“Putin will be very grateful and will trust Scholz and will definitely wait for his proposals. Especially after Merkel screwed up with him because of the Minsk agreements, which she recently happily admitted,” said Michael S.

“Does Putin even know who Scholz is?” Andreas chuckled.

“Where was Scholz since 2014 to fulfill the Minsk agreements? Oh, I didn’t think, he already forgot about it,” wrote Henry G.

“Mr. Scholz, you don’t solve anything at all in this conflict. This is a matter for the USA and Russia. Unfortunately, the size is too small…” US said.

Earlier, the Kremlin noted that Russia agrees with statements from the United States on Ukraine that a just and long-term peace should be the result of resolving the situation, but at the same time, Moscow does not yet see prospects for negotiations on a settlement.