First LNG terminal opened in Germany

BERLIN, December 17 – RIA Novosti. The first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal opened in Wilhelmshaven, Germany on Saturday, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz taking part in the ceremony.

“It was a very quick decision – that we would do everything to become independent of Russian gas supplies and provide Germany with energy supplies. And in this regard, at the beginning of the year, we decided that we wanted to build terminals on the coasts of Germany as soon as possible, which will ensure this supply regardless of pipelines from Russia,” Scholz said at the opening of the terminal in Wilhelmshaven. His statement at the opening ceremony was broadcast on the Welt TV channel.

According to the Chancellor, when it was announced that a terminal would appear in Wilhelmshaven this year, many people said that it was impossible. “But the opposite is true. We really managed to get this terminal installed in a short time, and now we see this ship … And this is a very important contribution to our security (energy supply),” Scholz explained.

The Höegh Esperanza vessel has already moored in Wilmelgshaven, loaded with liquefied natural gas from Nigeria in Spain. According to the agency, this volume of gas is enough for 50,000 households for one year.

As Scholz previously reported, other terminals will soon follow: in Lubmin, Brunsbrüttel and Stade.

The construction of the first German berth to receive LNG tankers was completed in mid-November in Wilhelmshaven.

The German authorities have said that Germany is currently planning to build a total of five state-owned floating LNG terminals. As Scholz noted, they will allow Germany to become independent of gas supplies from Russia.