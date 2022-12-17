Sunak abandons Truss energy plan

MOSCOW, December 17 – RIA Novosti. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak abandoned the plans of former Prime Minister Liz Truss in the energy sector, according to which London had to buy electricity from foreign producers, Sky News reported, citing sources.

“Sunak is abandoning a plan for the state to purchase energy from foreign producers. The Energy Supply Task Force, created by Liz Truss during her brief premiership, is being liquidated as ministers abandon a plan to directly intervene in world gas markets,” the channel said.

02:06 Media: Sunak decided to audit military assistance to Ukraine

According to Sky News, the Power Supply Initiative was set up in September under Prime Minister Liz Truss to secure long-term deals with domestic and international energy providers that aim to “strengthen the UK’s domestic energy security.”

Earlier, the operator of the unified British energy system National Grid presented an emergency plan, according to which systematic three-hour power outages are possible in the country in the event of a cold winter and a cessation of Russian gas supplies. The British energy regulator Ofgem said that the country is facing a shortage of gas amid an energy crisis, in connection with which a number of gas-fired power plants may be bankrupt.

After the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the West increased sanctions pressure on Russia. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households.