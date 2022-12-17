Bismarck’s descendants criticized Burbock

MOSCOW, December 17 – RIA Novosti. The descendants of the German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck (1815 – 1898) criticized German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock, who decided to rename the hall in the ministry, bearing the name of the famous statesman, writes Spiegel magazine.

The hall in the German Foreign Ministry founded by Bismarck was called the “Bismarck Room”, but the German Foreign Ministry, under the leadership of Burbock, decided to rename it the “Hall of German Unity”.

December 14, 09:32 “She’s not herself.” Burbock’s words about Putin horrified netizens

Bismarck’s descendants said they were “horrified and inexpressibly saddened.” One of the representatives of the family, Alexander von Bismarck, accused Burbock of “insufficient (degree) of historical consciousness.”

“The moralizing foreign minister has failed in her duties. She not only has a negative attitude towards many other countries, but also distorts history in her own country,” the Bismarck family said in a statement.

The chancellor’s descendants believe that “the achievements of the first German chancellor, Otto von Bismarck, which still benefit Germany today, are being ignored.”