MOSCOW, December 17 – RIA Novosti. French politician Florian Filippo French politician Florian Filippo criticized President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for his unwillingness to conduct peace talks with Moscow.

“Zelensky reiterates that he refuses to negotiate peace with Russia! This is complete madness and irresponsibility!” he said.

The politician also called for an end to supplying Kyiv with weapons and sending him money, calling the current regime of the Ukrainian government stubborn, dangerous and corrupt, as well as seeking to prolong the conflict.

The leader of the French movement “Patriots” and ex-MP Florian Filippo has repeatedly criticized Western countries for financial support for Ukraine and the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are prolonging the conflict in this Eastern European country.

A special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine since February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.”