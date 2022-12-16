European Parliament announces reform after corruption scandal | News

Report This Content

The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, announced this Thursday that she will initiate what she called a “broad reform” in response to the corruption scandal that led to the dismissal of the former deputy head of the body, Eva Kaili.

Metsola affirmed that “as of today I am preparing a comprehensive reform package that should be ready in the new year. This will include the strengthening of whistleblower protection systems.”

At the same time, the president of the European Parliament pointed out that the changes will include a ban on access to unofficial friendship groups, a review of the code of conduct and an examination of behavior with third countries.

In this sense, he pointed out that “there are fissures that we have to close” while he exemplified the activity of former members of the European Parliament, the list of transparency and possible income.

However, Metsola said that despite the reforms there will always be people “for whom a bag of money is always worth the risk. It is essential that these people understand that they are going to get caught. That there will be consequences. That our services work and that they will face the full weight of the law.”

Based on this, the president stressed that this is the best way to restore credibility while emphasizing that “trust, as we know, takes years to build and moments to destroy.”

The European Parliament on Tuesday dismissed Vice President Eva Kaili, who has been detained since last week in Belgium after being accused of receiving bribes in favor of Qatari interests.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



