Tornadoes leave at least three dead in Louisiana, USA | News

The authorities of Louisiana, in the United States (USA), confirmed this Thursday the death of three people and more than a dozen injured due to several tornadoes that hit the area in the last 24 hours.

The Louisiana Department of Health detailed that the deceased are a child and his mother, whose remains were found in the northwest of the city, and the third victim is a 56-year-old woman.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), at least three tornadoes caused damage in downtown New Orleans, Gretna and Arabi.

We are meeting w/ @stcharlesgov Parish President discussing the parish response effort. This parish experienced 1 of the three fatalities. Killona was hit hard. Joining are Senators Smith & Price and Reps. Gaines, Miller & Green. Jefferson and Orleans is the next stop. pic.twitter.com/ZQF0waiV4J

—Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. (@onevisionary)

December 15, 2022

Their passage left debris and other material damage, for which Governor John Edwards declared a state of emergency.

“Earlier today I noted tornado damage in Caddo Parish, where I shared that I had declared a state of emergency to ensure assets are available for response,” he explained.

The official warned that the danger of being exposed to these meteorological phenomena still persists, for which he urged the population to stay informed about the evolution of the climate and heed the warnings of the authorities.

For her part, Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant compared the severe weather caused by the tornadoes to Hurricane Ida, calling them worse.

Local reports indicated that the tornadoes have knocked out power to more than 45,000 people in Louisiana, and nearly 9,000 in Mississippi.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



