UN experts condemn Israeli violence against Palestinians | News

Human rights experts from the United Nations Organization (UN) condemned this Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland, the violent actions and murders of Palestinians by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Through a statement signed by the three special rapporteurs Morris Tiball-Binz, Clément Voule and Francesca Albanese, the international organization denounced that so far in 2022, at least 150 Palestinians have died at the hands of the Israeli Army, of them, 33 children.

“We remind Israel that, pending the dismantlement of its illegal occupation, Palestinians in the occupied territory must be treated as protected persons, not as enemies or terrorists,” the report said.

#Israel #Palestinians : UN experts condemn “rampant Israeli settler violence and excessive use of force by Israeli forces against Palestinians” in occupied West Bank this year that have made 2022 deadliest in this area of ​​the occupied Palestinian territory since 2005 pic.twitter.com/4qWAeXKudp

— sebastian usher (@sebusher)

December 15, 2022

The experts detailed that armed and masked Israeli settlers attack Palestinians in their homes, children on their way to school, destroy property, burn olive groves and terrorize the local population with impunity.

“The disturbing evidence that Israeli forces frequently facilitate, support and participate in settler attacks makes it difficult to discern between Israeli settler and state violence,” they stressed.

They also warned about the possibility of violating the Fourth Geneva Convention and the Rome Statute, which establishes the International Criminal Court, since attacks on Palestinians that do not represent a direct threat to life or physical integrity are considered arbitrary executions.

The representatives of the entity demanded an investigation of all the murders, and also warned of the possible deterioration of conditions in the occupied territory by 2023, “unless Israel stops its domineering mentality.”

“No peaceful settlement can be pursued under Israel’s repressive occupation: a reality that should be a wake-up call for all policy makers,” they stressed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



