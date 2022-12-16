Slovak government loses vote of no confidence in Parliament | News

Report This Content

The coalition government of Slovakia, chaired by Eduard Heger, lost on Thursday the motion of no confidence presented and voted in the Parliament of Bratislava, by the political formation Freedom and Solidarity (SaS).

For her part, the head of state, Zuzana Caputova, must designate a new candidate to form a government in the country during the remaining fourteen months until the next elections.

This situation also takes place in the absence of a constitutional amendment that allows the legislature to be cut. Meanwhile, the motion was supported by 78 votes, when the minimum for the proposal to take place was 76.

���� The Slovak government falls ����

A motion of no confidence against the government of Eduard Heger gets 78 votes out of 150 in parliament. Now President Caputova must form a new government, opt for a technocratic one until 2024, or call for early elections. pic.twitter.com/5EVovouTBj

— Deciphering the War (@descifraguerra)

December 15, 2022

Of the 102 deputies present, 78 voted in favor of the fall of the Government, 20 against, two abstained and two did not vote, according to the declaration made by the Slovak Assembly.

In this sense, Zuzana Caputova said that “the current situation threatens that the political crisis will become a serious crisis of democracy”, betting that “citizens can choose their representatives.”

According to official information, when the Executive took office, it had the support of 96 seats in Parliament, also named as the National Council, out of a total of 150.

The governmental structure of Slovakia is parliamentary, and has a head of government who holds most of the executive power, and a head of state or president, who is the official head of the country.





