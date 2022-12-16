Syrian Army destroys weapons and ammunition left by Daesh | News

Report This Content

The Syrian Ministry of Defense reported Wednesday on the process of destroying weapons and explosives of the self-styled Islamic State (Daesh in Arabic) found in open tunnels in the province of Deir Ezzor (east).

According to his official account on the social network Twitter, the units of military engineers were distributed to fulfill the mission in the Al-Shula – Al-Kharrata and Al-Hader – South Panorama tunnel, in Deir Ezzor.

The tunnel was discovered the day before by the Syrian security services, and apparently it was used as a warehouse for weapons, ammunition and explosives by Daesh, according to local agencies.

ستقوم بعض الهندسة في الجيش العربي السوري اليوم 2022/12/14 بتفجير ذخائر ناسفة من مخلفات في كل من مناطق: الشولا– مفرق الخراطة – الحاضر – جنوب البانوراما بدير الزور وريفها وريفها من الساعة الساعة 10.00 صباحاً حتى الساعة الساعة 12.00

— وزارة الدفاع السورية (@mod_gov_sy)

December 14, 2022

Among the weapons found were military rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars of various calibers and sizes, explosive devices, projectiles, clothing, medicines, and brochures and books with extremist content.

Since March 2011, Syrian military forces have been fighting terrorist organizations and armed opposition groups.

Although the defeat of the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq has been declared since December 2017, in certain regions of the Arab country the fight against terrorist cells continues.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



