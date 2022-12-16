Landslide leaves at least 19 dead in Malaysia | News

Report This Content

Malaysian authorities reported Friday that at least 19 people were dead and fear dozens remain trapped after a landslide in a camping area 40 kilometers northeast of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

In an informative report issued at 5:00 p.m. local time, the Malaysian emergency services announced that up to that time 14 people were missing and that the search operations will continue throughout the day.

The discovery of three other bodies, which brought the number of fatalities to 19, was confirmed by the officer in charge of the Hulu Selangor District Police, Suffian Abdullah.

The incident took place in the Batang Kali township, on the outskirts of the capital Kuala Lumpur and near a casino complex in a mountainous area, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

16 Dis 2022 – KEJADIAN TANAH RUNTUH DI FATHER ORGANIC FARM, BATANG KALI, SELANGOR.

Setakat jam 9.15 pagi, seramai 92 mangsa telah ditemui. Hasil siasatan mendapati 53 mangsa yang ditemui selamat, 7 cedera dan 8 mangsa meninggal dunia. Sehingga kini operasi SAR masih diteruskan. pic.twitter.com/yhV9oGCmLg

— NADMA Malaysia (@mynadma)

December 16, 2022

According to the Police, at the time of the incident, around a hundred people were staying overnight in the camping area located 15 kilometers from the popular tourist destination Genting Highlands, a leisure complex located on a hill some 1,740 meters high.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will visit the area of ​​the tragedy on Friday night.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, explained to local media that the forensic medical teams keep collecting antemortem data from the relatives of the victims to speed up the identification process of these.

Kenyan Media

16 December 2022

Dikejutkan dengan inside tanah runtuh di tapak perkhemahan Father’s Organic Farm dekat jalan menghubungkan Batang Kali dengan Genting Highland. pic.twitter.com/I6PeaUR0hp

—Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim)

December 16, 2022

Landslides and landslides are common in Malaysia after heavy rains, which occur regularly at the end of the year.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



