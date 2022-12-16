British railway workers start another 48 hour strike | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Rail workers in the United Kingdom began another 48-hour strike on Friday to demand better wages, after having gone on strike for two more days this week.

CMIO.org in sequence:

British nurses go on strike over higher pay

According to local press reports, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) will force negotiations with their employer, Network Rail, after a failed attempt that led them to halt services for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Faced with this situation, Network Rail has asked the population not to travel by train unless it is absolutely necessary.

The company offered an increase of five percent, but it is insufficient in the opinion of the trade unionists who demand at least seven percent, taking refuge in the 10 percent inflation suffered by the country.

40,000 rail workers from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will continue their strike against Network Rail and 14 train operating companies in a series of 48-hour walkouts on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and 3, 4 , January 6 and 7, 2023. +

– Francisco José ⛏️���� (@Francis49146726)

December 7, 2022

RMT declared that it plans to stop on December 16 and 17, and continue its double strike days on January 3 and 4, and on January 6 and 7, 2023 against Network Rail and 14 other train operators.

Press outlets indicate that this month ambulance drivers, border agents, porters, postmen, security agents and nurses have also gone on strike.

The British Royal College of Nursing (RCN), made up mostly of women, is demanding a 19 percent pay increase to offset inflation and currency devaluation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report