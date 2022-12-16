Serbia asks NATO to deploy its troops in Kosovo | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Government of Serbia headed by President Aleksandar Vucic officially demanded this Thursday the return of its security forces to the province of Kosovo to the NATO military head in the region.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Albanians take Mitrovica municipality by force in Kosovo

The Serbian president affirmed that the request demands the return of one hundred to one thousand troops while he stressed that although it is “almost certain that this will not be granted”, the request will be present in the registry.

In this sense, Vucic expressed that “I don’t think there is a possibility that they will accept our request, not because it is bad. If they thought better of it, it would contribute to peace, to a completely different vision of the future and the possibility of finding some compromise solutions”.

Minister Odbrane @VucevicM изјавио је данас током обиласка Речне флотиле, да су припадници Војске Србије уручили у писаном облику Кфору захтев за повратак до 1.000 припадника војске и полиције Републике Србије на простор покрајине Косова и Метохије. ����

�� pic.twitter.com/Ga64gJwDBj

— MO и ВС (@mo_i_vs)

December 16, 2022

At the same time, the head of state added that “they do not even want to listen, because it is a finger in the eye of those who believe they have the right to decide on us without us.”

In the same way, the president denounced the discrimination with the Serbian forces when there is a presence in Kosovo of Albanian soldiers as members of KFOR while he pointed out that “all together want a weak Serbia.”

In turn, Vucic emphasized that the deployment of the troops in Belgrade would help to reduce tensions, meanwhile, he stressed that his government can go to the UN Security Council to request his request.

Instead, the Kosovar Albanians seized power by force on Wednesday in the municipality of Kosovska Mitrovica, in northern Kosovo, where they occupied the positions of Serb councilors in the municipal council.

For its part, the Kosovar representation presented this Thursday to the Czech Minister for European Union Affairs, Mikulas Bek, the formal application for entry while five countries of the bloc have not recognized the Serbian province as a State.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report