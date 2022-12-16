Serbia submitted to the NATO mission a request for the introduction of the army and police into Kosovo

BELGRADE, December 16 – RIA Novosti. Belgrade handed over to the command of the NATO KFOR mission a request for the introduction of a limited contingent of the Serbian army and police into Kosovo and Metohija, Radio and Television of Serbia reports.

“At the administrative crossing point Merdare, KFOR has submitted a request from the Serbian government for the return of 100 to 1,000 members of the Serbian security forces in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 1244 to the territory of Kosovo and Metohija,” the national TV channel said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced plans to turn to NATO on Friday night. However, he noted that the request is likely to be rejected.

Tensions remain in Kosovo and Metohija. The self-proclaimed republic’s police said on Tuesday that the Jarine and Brnjak checkpoints at the exit to Central Serbia remain closed indefinitely, allegedly because “barricades on highways interfere with the movement of vehicles and goods.”

The incident that prompted the Serbs to set up barricades on 10 December remains unresolved. Former police officer Dejan Pantic, along with his Serb colleagues from the Kosovo police departments in the north of the region, resigned in November and was detained last Saturday at the Yarine checkpoint when entering from Central Serbia on suspicion of terrorism. Since then, Pantić has been in a police stronghold near the checkpoint, only on Tuesday he was allowed to hand over medicines for chronic diseases.

The situation on the barricades themselves in the municipalities of Leposavić, Zvecan and Zubin Potok remains peaceful on Thursday, local Serbs are on duty in tents at night. During the day, local women also come out to the barricades. In the social networks of Serbia, videos of the movement of military equipment in the municipality of Raska adjacent to Serbia and the flight of Mi-35 helicopters of the country’s Air Force are being distributed.