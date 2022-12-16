World

Lukashenka was indignant at the failure to meet the deadlines for creating a single gas market with Russia

MINSK, December 16 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded to determine those responsible for the failure to meet the deadlines for the implementation of the program to form a single gas market of the Union State.
On Friday, the head of the Belarusian state is holding a meeting on Belarusian-Russian cooperation.
“Let me remind you that the union program for the formation of a united gas market provides for specific measures and deadlines, which, unfortunately, in my opinion, have not been implemented. They have simply been thwarted. Who is responsible for this and how will we correct the situation?” – Sputnik Belarus quotes Lukashenka.
The President drew attention to the fact that the issues of pricing for energy resources are coming to the fore in the implementation of the union programs, since the competitiveness of the Belarusian economy depends on this.
The Kremlin named the topics of negotiations between Putin and Lukashenko

