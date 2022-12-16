World
The German Foreign Ministry condemned the blocking of journalists’ Twitter accounts
BERLIN, December 16 – RIA Novosti. German Foreign Ministry condemned blocking Twitter accounts of journalists, including correspondents from CNN and the Washington Post.
“Freedom of the press should not be turned on and off at will. From today, the journalists below can no longer follow us (on Twitter), comment and criticize us. This is a problem,” representatives of the German Foreign Ministry wrote on their social media account, referring to her leadership.
The Foreign Office also attached screenshots to the post with accounts of blocked journalists, including British Times reporter Ryan Mack, Washington Post reporter Drew Harwell, CNN reporter Doni O’Sullivan and British news portal Mashable reporter Matt Binder.
The sanctions were linked to Twitter’s decision not to share another person’s current location without their consent. Journalists who lost access to their accounts wrote about the new policy of the owner of the social network Elon Musk, which, according to him, was caused by the incident with the persecution of the billionaire’s family on Tuesday evening in Los Angeles. The businessman had previously voted to unblock journalists’ accounts, but after the majority of respondents (43%) spoke in favor of the immediate removal of restrictions, he disavowed his results, stating that “there are too many options, I will conduct a new poll.”
