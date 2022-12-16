The head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic was hospitalized after the assassination attempt

MOSCOW, December 16 – RIA Novosti. In the capital of the Central African Republic, there was an attack on the head of the Russian House, Dmitry Sytoy, Vladislav Ilyin, press attaché of the Russian Embassy in Bangui, told RIA Novosti.

“This morning, an attempt was made on the life of the director general of the Russian House, Dmitry Sergeevich Sytoy, he is in the hospital,” the source said.

Details of the incident are not yet known.

On February 6, 2019, the CAR authorities and representatives of the armed groups signed a peace agreement that was supposed to end the long-term conflict. At the end of December 2020, presidential elections were held in the country. The incumbent head of state, Faustin Archange Touadéra, won with 53.16 percent of the vote in the first round.

The opposition and armed rebel groups did not recognize the results of the vote – the government reported about attempts by the rebels to attack Bangui.

As reported in February 2022 in an interview with RIA Novosti, the Ambassador of the Central African Republic to Russia Leon Dodonu-Punagaza, 95 percent of the territory is controlled by the authorities, but in some places the rebels are resisting.