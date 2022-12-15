Qatar rejects link to corruption in the European Parliament | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Government of Qatar on Wednesday rejected any link to the current investigation into corruption against the former vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, who was dismissed for allegedly favoring the interests of Doha.

CMIO.org in sequence:

European Parliament dismisses vice president for corruption

The Qatari Foreign Ministry stated through an official statement that it “categorically rejects any attempt to link it to charges of criminal actions.”

In this sense, the authorities of the Gulf nation stressed that “any association of the Government of Qatar with these accusations is unfounded and based on serious misinformation.”

At the same time, Qatari diplomacy emphasized that their country “starts from the principle of cooperation between institutions, and acts in full compliance with international laws and regulations.”

The European Parliament approved this Tuesday with 625 votes in favor, one against and two abstentions the dismissal of Vice President Eva Kaili after being charged with the crime of participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption.

Belgian police authorities, who proceeded with the arrest of the Greek MEP, reported that 600,000 euros were found in Kaili’s home, as well as another considerable amount in properties of other people nearby.

For his part, the High Representative of Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, affirmed that “certainly, the news is very worrying” while he assured that he has to act in accordance “not only with the facts, but with the evidence”.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report