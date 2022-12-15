Russia rules out truce for Christmas or New Year in Ukraine | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitri Peskov, stated on Wednesday that no truce proposal has been received for Christmas or New Year regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Ukrainian airstrike in Zaporizhia region kills two

The Kremlin spokesman responded at a press conference that “we have not received proposals from anyone. This issue is not on the agenda” when asked if a truce would be declared for the celebrations on January 7, according to the Orthodox Church.

On the other hand, Peskov specified that the Patriot anti-aircraft systems of the North Atlantic Organization (NATO) will be a legitimate target of Russian forces when they are placed in Ukraine.

The Kremlin assessed the prospects for a New Year’s truce with kyiv. The issue of the festive truce is not on the agenda, said the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. pic.twitter.com/VH23D1WqLI

— Titov (@GonestAlbert)

December 14, 2022

The statements come after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the military alliance that the members value the possibility of supplying kyiv with these missile systems.

Similarly, the presidential spokesman referred to the recent words of the senior Russian official in Eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, who pointed out that the conflict could spread to the Odesa region on the Black Sea, as well as to Chernigiv, in the north.

In this sense, Peskov confirmed that the priority of the special military operation is “to protect the people of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions” while not completely ruling out the option raised by Pushilin.

For its part, the Ukrainian government headed by President Volodímir Zelenski has refuted the establishment of a peace dialogue with Moscow, which has exacerbated the contradictions between the two parties.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report