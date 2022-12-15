Albanians take Mitrovica municipality by force in Kosovo | News

World

Albanians take Mitrovica municipality by force in Kosovo

Albanian militias took by force this Wednesday the municipality of Kosovska Mitrovica, in the north of Kosovo, where they seized the seats of the Serb councilors in the municipal council.

Report worsening situation in northern Kosovo

Kosovo police officers guarded the assembly session in which the occupiers were sworn in while Nedzat Ugljanin was elected mayor of the municipality.

From this, the municipality of North Mitrovica would remain under the de facto control of the Albanians, meanwhile, Russian media assure that the objective of this action is to create a mono-ethnic municipality.

For their part, the representatives of Kosovo requested this Wednesday to join the European Union through a document signed by the highest Kosovar authority, Vjosa Osmani, which has raised alarms despite the fact that five countries in the bloc do not recognize the Serbian municipality as a country.

In this sense, Kosovar separatist forces unilaterally declared the independence of Serbia in 2008, a decision that was supported by the United States and its allies.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, pointed out on Monday that the European Union is complicit in the escalation of tensions that is taking place in the north of the country and in the discriminatory policies of the separatists.

In turn, the Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic, affirmed this Monday that he will request the KFOR troops of NATO to re-enter the Serbian troops into the province of Kosovo based on Resolution 1,244 of the UN Security Council of 1999.

The binding document establishes Belgrade’s permission to deploy up to 1,000 troops in Serb-majority areas and border crossings if it receives the consent of the KFOR head.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

