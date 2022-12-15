World

Four migrants die after shipwreck in the English Channel | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The United Kingdom Government confirmed this Wednesday the death of at least four migrants and the rescue of more than forty after the capsizing of a small boat in the English Channel.

CMIO.org in sequence:

More than 900 migrants arrive in Italy in a humanitarian operation

The authorities indicated through a statement that the event took place in the vicinity of the English county of Kent, meanwhile, they pointed out that 43 migrants have been rescued from the boat from France.

According to British sources, the search and rescue operation involved British coastguards, the United Kingdom Navy and a French Navy helicopter.

I am aware of a distressing incident on the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts. My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved.

— Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman)
December 14, 2022

In turn, the British Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, published that “I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am constantly updated while the agencies respond and urgently establish all the facts.”

At the same time, the British official from the Conservative Party stressed that “it is vital, literally vital, that we end illegal crossings in the Channel.”

A statement from all of us here at the Migrants’ Rights Network on the tragic incident on the Channel this morning.

We send love and solidarity to those affected and displaced people all over the world. pic.twitter.com/wv8BijydfT

— Migrants’ Rights Network (@migrants_rights)
December 14, 2022

The event takes place after the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announced on Tuesday a set of measures before the House of Commons to deal with the complex immigration situation.

According to official data, approximately 45,000 people have crossed into the UK from France in the course of this year while 460 boats arrived last weekend.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

WHO expects end of global emergency due to Covid-19 and mpox in 2023 | News

1 hour ago

WHO urges speeding up work to improve access to drinking water | News

3 hours ago

27 migrants found dead in the Chadian desert | News

4 hours ago

Syria denounces millions in losses due to US occupation | News

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.