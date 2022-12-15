WHO expects end of global emergency due to Covid-19 and mpox in 2023 | News

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday that the global emergency, linked to Covid-19 and monkeypox, could improve next year.

During a press conference in Geneva, Zuiza, the expert predicted that the coronavirus will not disappear, and it is up to nations to learn how to manage it, along with other respiratory infections such as the flu.

“We know it better, we have tools such as vaccines, treatments, and more importantly, now we have population immunity, both vaccinated and naturally (by people who have had the disease),” he said.

#COVID19 has exposed serious gaps in the world‘s defenses against epidemics & pandemics. We’re grateful to ����, ����, ���� & ���� for sharing their Universal Health Preparedness Reviews with the rest of @QUIEN Member States. Sharing & applying lessons learned is key to do better next time. pic.twitter.com/8M8FUR4IMf

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros)

December 14, 2022

The manager recalled that the criteria for deciding whether to lift the international emergency will be assessed next January at the quarterly meeting of the committee of experts, where the evolution of the health crisis is analyzed.

“A year ago the omicron variant killed 50,000 people every week, and last week there were less than 10,000, a figure that is still excessive, but marks a good trajectory, so we hope that at some point it will stop being a global emergency” , he stressed.

The head of the WHO stressed that the world still faces many health challenges, such as the cholera outbreaks currently declared in 29 countries, including the one that caused the death of 280 people in Haiti.

“For the year 2023 there are reasons for hope, but also many reasons for concern, and in this sense, the WHO remains committed to its member countries to build a safer and healthier future for their populations,” he concluded.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



