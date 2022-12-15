WHO urges speeding up work to improve access to drinking water | News

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged this Wednesday to accelerate global and local actions for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for all people.

Through a joint report with the United Nations water program (UN-Water) on the Global Analysis and Assessment of Sanitation and Drinking Water (GLAAS) 2022, the entity collects new data on the water situation.

The text reveals that more than 120 countries must accelerate work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) referring to universal access to these basic services by 2030.

Water, sanitation, and hygiene are critical for health.

Yet over 75% of countries report insufficient funding towards this & millions still lack access.

According to the document, more than 75 percent of countries lack sufficient financing for drinking water, sanitation and hygiene systems, and less than a third of nations have sufficient human resources.

In this sense, 45 percent of the nations are on track to achieve the drinking water coverage objectives, but only 25 percent would achieve their sanitation goals.

The data in the report further reveals that most policies and plans do not address the risks of climate change to these services, nor the resilience of technologies and management systems.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged governments and development partners “to strengthen water systems”.

He also called for increased investment to extend safe access to these services for the entire population, starting with the most vulnerable.

He also pointed out that poor access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene cost millions of lives annually.





