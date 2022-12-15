27 migrants found dead in the Chadian desert | News

Report This Content

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Wednesday the discovery in the Chadian desert of the lifeless bodies of 27 migrants, four of them children.

Through a statement, the international entity indicated that “apparently, the migrants left Moussoro 17 months ago in a van. It is believed that the truck was lost in the desert, broke down due to mechanical problems and the migrants died of thirst.

“We are deeply saddened by this latest tragedy and extend our deepest condolences to the families of the migrants,” said Anne Kathrin Schaefer, IOM Chief of Mission in Chad.

Later, the official made a call to the international community, given the need for collective action to prevent more deaths.

“This tragedy that occurred at the dawn of International Migrants Day should be a wake-up call for all of us to act more decisively to prevent migrant deaths along dangerous irregular migration routes,” Schaefer continued.

The official reported that last June 20 bodies of Chadians and Libyans were found in the Libyan desert, in Koufra, a town located next to the border between the two North African countries.

“Without access to reliable information and safe migration pathways, migrants will continue to take risky paths through the deep and dangerous desert, with tragic consequences,” he said.

IOM’s Missing Migrants Project has documented the deaths and disappearances of more than 5,600 migrants in the Sahara desert since 2014, with 149 deaths so far in 2022. In that period, 110 people have died on Chadian territory alone.

The IOM believes that the death toll is likely to be higher, as many migrant deaths go unrecorded, worrying and disorienting families without news of the whereabouts of their loved ones.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



