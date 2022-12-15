Syria denounces millions in losses due to US occupation | News

Report This Content

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced on Wednesday that the losses of its oil economy amount to 111,000 million dollars due to the occupation and looting of the United States (US) troops and their local militias.

Through a statement, the Syrian ministry set direct losses at 25.9 billion dollars due to the hostile actions of the US and the illegal armed gangs it finances.

The previous figures, the note explains, are broken down into 19,800 million for looting of oil, gas and mineral resources and 3,200 million for vandalism and looting of its infrastructure.

The US government lectures the World on “sovereignty” while VIOLATING THE SOVEREIGNTY of Syria, bombing it and STEALING its oil and wheat:

WAR IS A ROBBERY:

— LUIS SALAMANCA (@arthuronlyone)

December 13, 2022

It also includes about 2,900 million for the bombing of oil and gas entities carried out by the so-called “International Coalition”.

On the other hand, they show indirect losses that exceed 86,000 million dollars due to the lost production of crude oil, natural gas, domestic gas, oil derivatives and mineral resources.

Finally, the document urged the United Nations Organization (UN) to pronounce itself against such violations of international law and what is stated in its founding Charter.

Therefore, it requests an end to the illegal presence of US forces in its territory and the return of oil and gas deposits, the elimination of coercive measures, confrontation with the humanitarian crisis and a safe and dignified return of displaced citizens.





