Lithuanian President concerned about “attempts” to ease sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS, December 15 – RIA Novosti. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, before the start of the last European summit in the outgoing year, said that he was concerned about “attempts” by a number of EU countries to ease sanctions against Russia “under the pretext of food security.”

The last EU summit of 2022 is taking place on Thursday in Brussels. The leaders discuss the conflict in Ukraine, the energy situation in the EU, plans for 2023. Also on the agenda was a high-profile corruption scandal involving the European Parliament.

11:39 EU countries failed to agree on a new package of sanctions, media write

“It is necessary to keep the sanctions as tight as possible. There is some concern about attempts to weaken the mechanism of sanctions under the guise of food security. This issue should not be used as an excuse to ease sanctions on some Russian oligarchs,” Nauseda said.

The EU permanent representatives are currently continuing to agree on the 9th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which was planned to be approved before the European summit. European officials said that disagreements persisted between the countries of the union. The media reported that the debate is about easing some restrictions to guarantee the free export of Russian fertilizers.