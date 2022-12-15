World

Lithuanian President concerned about “attempts” to ease sanctions against Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BRUSSELS, December 15 – RIA Novosti. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, before the start of the last European summit in the outgoing year, said that he was concerned about “attempts” by a number of EU countries to ease sanctions against Russia “under the pretext of food security.”
The last EU summit of 2022 is taking place on Thursday in Brussels. The leaders discuss the conflict in Ukraine, the energy situation in the EU, plans for 2023. Also on the agenda was a high-profile corruption scandal involving the European Parliament.
11:39

EU countries failed to agree on a new package of sanctions, media write

“It is necessary to keep the sanctions as tight as possible. There is some concern about attempts to weaken the mechanism of sanctions under the guise of food security. This issue should not be used as an excuse to ease sanctions on some Russian oligarchs,” Nauseda said.
The EU permanent representatives are currently continuing to agree on the 9th package of anti-Russian sanctions, which was planned to be approved before the European summit. European officials said that disagreements persisted between the countries of the union. The media reported that the debate is about easing some restrictions to guarantee the free export of Russian fertilizers.
Yesterday, 21:47

The United States will study the idea of ​​convening a tribunal in connection with the special operation of Russia in Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 4 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Russia is concerned about the blocking of the Lachin corridor, the Foreign Ministry said

20 mins ago

Peskov: Poland does not want to face the truth in the case of the crash of the Tu-154

42 mins ago

The Foreign Ministry called on the UN to analyze materials about the atrocities of the Ukrainian military

59 mins ago

In the United States, they started talking about the doomsday scenario for Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.