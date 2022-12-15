Russia is concerned about the blocking of the Lachin corridor, the Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW, December 15 – RIA Novosti. Russia is concerned about the blocking of the Lachin corridor, expects that full-fledged transport links there will be restored in the near future, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

“We are concerned about the blocking of the Lachin corridor, it is caused by disagreements between the parties on the development of ore deposits. The Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian peacekeeping contingent have been actively working all these days to de-escalate the situation. We are counting on the restoration of full-fledged transport links in the very near future,” Zakharova said at a briefing .

She stressed that the Lachin corridor provides a connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, is under the control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, and when signing the statement of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020, “the parties assumed obligations that must be strictly observed.”

“It is unacceptable to create problems for the life of the civilian population,” Zakharova added.

“We are forced to comment separately on the unfounded accusations and provocative actions against Russian peacekeepers. Wherever they come from, we consider them unacceptable and counterproductive. The Russian peacekeeping contingent is effectively fulfilling its tasks, acting as a guarantor of stability in the region,” she concluded.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”

On Monday, Azerbaijani media reported that local activists and journalists were holding a protest action on the road linking Shusha with Stepanakert against the illegal, according to Baku, exploitation of mineral deposits by Armenians. Later, the Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said that Azerbaijani citizens who introduced themselves as environmentalists “blocked the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.” On the same day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, according to the Armenian side, stated the importance of ensuring uninterrupted communication between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian Foreign Ministry said that Yerevan will soon begin consultations with international partners on the situation with the Lachin corridor.

On Tuesday, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported that Hikmet Hajiyev, an aide to the President of Azerbaijan, informed representatives of the diplomatic corps and military attachés accredited in the country about the situation around the protest near the city of Stepanakert (the Azerbaijani name for Khankendi). During his speech, Hajiyev laid the blame on Yerevan and noted that “Baku will not allow the Armenian side to plunder the natural resources of Azerbaijan.”