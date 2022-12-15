World

Peskov: Poland does not want to face the truth in the case of the crash of the Tu-154

MOSCOW, December 15 – RIA Novosti. The Polish authorities refuse to face the truth and recognize the crash of the Tu-154 as a tragic accident, blaming Russia for this, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.
Earlier, the Sejm of Poland (the lower house of parliament) adopted a resolution stating that Russia is “directly responsible” for the crash of a Tu-154 near Smolensk in April 2010, which killed 96 people, including Polish President Lech Kaczynski.
“As for the catastrophe, in fact, the Polish authorities simply refuse to face the truth, they refuse to recognize the realities of this tragic incident,” Peskov said.
State Duma deputy Morozov commented on the resolution of the Sejm of Poland on Russia

