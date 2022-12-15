The Foreign Ministry called on the UN to analyze materials about the atrocities of the Ukrainian military

MOSCOW, December 15 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called on the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to take up direct duties and analyze the materials sent by Moscow about the atrocities of the Ukrainian military.

“We regularly send our detailed materials about the atrocities of the Ukrainian military to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, unfortunately, they could not subject Volker Türk to an impartial assessment of this tragedy. Once again, he has all the materials, they just need to be processed, issued appropriate reaction, please, take care of your direct functional duties,” she said during a briefing in Moscow.

Speaking in general about the situation, she drew attention to the fact that the UN secretariat is trying to get away from a direct assessment of the events in Ukraine.

She recalled, for example, that during Turk’s briefing in early December, “again without specifying anyone in particular, the High Commissioner spoke in a neutral vein in favor of a humane attitude towards prisoners of war and called for an end to the practice of prosecuting them in connection with participation in hostilities. “.

“This is the same position that we observe constantly, everything that is needed in the piggy bank of the Kyiv regime, the UN Secretariat, representatives of the Secretary General, his deputies articulate very clearly, they call everything by their proper names, with surnames, names, an assessment is given, facts are given, emotionally everything it’s coloring,” she added.

As for the other side, the UN secretariat “does not have accurate information, allegedly, this is not included, the assessment of such actions is within their competence, allegedly data is being collected.” “Everything is being done to avoid direct comments, direct statements, direct assessments of the situation, this is an unacceptable story,” she stressed.

Zakharova noted that the only insistent request from the Russian side “to the Secretariat of the United Nations is to be objective.” “We insist on this, it should not be a question of who the UN Secretariat supports. Let me remind you that the task of the UN Secretariat is to maintain objectivity in assessing the situation,” Zakharova said.